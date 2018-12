Why have we chosen this word?

Let’s face it, there are days when we just need to cleanse our soul and complain about one thing or another. It’s healthy and helps us stay sane, but some people take it to a completely new level (we’re sure you know one of those:).

So, what does it mean?

Llorica is perfectly translated by the word crybaby. It derives from the verb llorar that means to cry, so the translation couldn’t be closer. In this sense it can also be applied to the word snivel, said with a disapproving connotation.

Deja de ser tan llorica y cómete la verdura.

Stop sniffling and eat your veggies.

Siempre que jugamos al fútbol, Jorge no deja de quejarse. Es un llorica.

Every time we play football Jorge can’t stop complaining. He’s such a crybaby!

Pronunciation:

yoh-reeh-kah

