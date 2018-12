So, what does it mean?

Jaleo has different meanings depending on the context. It essentially means fuss or commotion.

La situación creó un gran jaleo.

The situation created a huge fuss.

It can also refer to a hassle, for example when you’ve had a conflict with your colleague.

Tuve jaleo con mi compañero sobre algunos números.

I had a hassle with my colleague about some numbers.

The “worst” translation of jaleo would be chaos.

Había mucho jaleo en la tienda por el juguete del año.

There was a lot of chaos and bustle in the store because of the toy of the year.

Last but not least, jaleo can also refer to cheering or goading something or someone on.

Jaleaba a su amigo para que hiciera el tonto en clase.

He goaded his friend into acting the fool in class.

Pronunciation:

ghah-leh-oh

