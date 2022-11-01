Read news from:
Five weird and wonderful Spanish traditions on All Saints’ Day

As is usually the case with Spanish festivals and traditions, the celebrations can be slightly quirky.

Published: 1 November 2018 12:27 CET
Updated: 1 November 2022 10:42 CET
Sardines dressed up as Cadiz footballers. Photo: Panarria/Wikimedia

El Día de Todos los Santos, a public holiday across Spain that falls on November 1st every year, is for most people a day of remembrance. 

Most Spaniards visit their loved ones at the local cemetery, leaving flowers at their tombstones and then spend the day with their families.

There are however a handful of towns and villages (mostly in Spain’s once deeply religious but still very traditional Andalusia region) where locals have held onto a quirkier interpretation of how to honour the dead.  

Fancy dress for animals and food in Cádiz

The southern coastal city of Cádiz treats All Saints’ Day (Tosantos as they call it) as a bit of a carnival.

Gaditanos put clothes on rabbits, pigs, fish and hens in the city’s Virgen del Rosario market.

Photo: Panarria/Wikimedia

As if that weren’t whacky enough, storekeepers also make doppelganger dolls of Spanish politicians, and celebrities, and depict social issues in Spain, using fruit, veg and nuts.

Photo: Panarria/Wikimedia

Porridge in keyholes near Jaén

In the small Andalusian village of Begíjar, young people celebrate El Día de Todos los Santos by taking a casserole of gachas (a type of local porridge) out for a stroll and then proceed to fill up every keyhole they can find with a dollop of the oatmeal.

Why, you ask? Tradition has it that the porridge stops evil spirits from seeping in through Begíjar’s keyholes.

Photo: Mjblanco/Wikimedia

Trick or treating-like traditions in Seville

In the Sevillian town of El Ronquillo, kids hit the streets and carry out a more low-key (but equally full-on) version of Halloween’s trick-or-treat tradition.

Legend has it that long ago El Ronquillo’s altar boys would chime the church bells incessantly during the month of November to remember the dead, and that they’d accept food offerings from the villagers to keep up the hard work.

With time, all of El Ronquillo’s children began knocking on doors, and in true Andalusian fashion would sing to the villagers in return for whatever food was available.

The lyrics of the most common song (La Cachetía) were a tad threatening however, along the lines of “If you don’t give me some nuts, I’ll ruin your wall” and “If you don’t hand over those chestnuts, I’ll stay here all day”.

The tradition lives on to this day (as does the song), but it’s all healthy snacks such as nuts, fruit and veg for these kids. This after all is some no-nonsense trick or treating, no sugar rushes or scary costumes.

Trip to the Jaén countryside to get away from all the drama

Here’s yet another Andalusian village that’s held on to a centuries-old All Saints’ tradition, but this one has a particularly laidback, pagan twist to it.

Back when religious devoutness was the law in medieval Spain, a group of subversive peasants from the village of Baños de La Encina near Jaén decided enough was enough with the constant mourning, praying and bell-chiming (the latter used to be 24 hours a day for the whole month of November).

The men would skive off for a few days to the countryside to chill, leaving their wives to do all the praying for them.

Baños de La Encina’s residents still take part in this two-to-three-day long trip to ‘el campo’, where they (women as well now, fortunately) sing, eat, play games and of course drink.

All in all, a relaxing break from life and all that ‘dead talk’.

Photo: Soyignatius/Flickr

Galicia has its own Halloween and it’s older than the US’s

All Saints Day is in fact a completely different celebration to Halloween, which is held one day beforehand, but the region of Galicia has its own traditions during this time of year. 

READ ALSO: Is Spain’s Galicia the true birthplace of Halloween?

In the sea-swept northwestern region, with its Celtic roots and traditions, the ancient festival of O Samaín – was a precursor of America’s Halloween.

And there’s no reason to believe the rumours aren’t true, as the Gaelic ‘Samhain’ festival did merge with Christians’ All Saints’ tradition to form the foundations of modern-day, sugar-crusted Halloween.

In Galician villages such as Cedeira, O Vicedo and Narón, people have for centuries dressed up as spirits and magical beings, organised death marches, carved scary faces in pumpkins and gone trick or treating. Sound familiar?

 

Is Spain’s Galicia the true birthplace of Halloween?

Halloween may be known primarily as an American celebration, but could the Spanish region of Galicia in fact be the place where the spooky festivity was born?

Published: 31 October 2022 12:26 CET
Is Spain's Galicia the true birthplace of Halloween?

The northwestern region is famous for its rich Gaelic folklore and ghost legends, and Halloween, known there as O Samaín is a big deal, in fact, some argue that it was invented there.

The Galicians celebrated O Samaín for centuries, an ancient autumn festival, which was a precursor to America’s Halloween.

O Samaín derives from the Gaelic word Samhain, meaning ‘end of summer’ and commemorates the change of season and the arrival of winter. It also celebrates the end of the harvest and the last day of the year, according to the Celtic calendar, which is October 31st.

READ ALSO: Five reasons why Galicia is Spain’s version of Ireland

In Galicia, this is also known as the ‘Noite dos Calacús ’ or the ‘night of the pumpkins’.

It is said that when the light changes from summer to winter, for a single night, the doors of the afterlife remain open and are used by the souls of the deceased to visit the world of the living, similar to the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico.  

During this night it was customary for the druids – high-ranking officials and religious leaders to go from house to house asking for food to honour the souls of the spirits who visited during that night – perhaps a tradition which gave way to modern-day trick or treating.  

READ ALSO: This is how Spain celebrates Halloween (a festival invented in Galicia)

But during this night it wasn’t only the good spirits of family members that passed over, but evil ones too. To protect themselves the locals would carve pumpkins with scary faces and light a candle inside. Some would also dress up in animal skins and masks, to scare the spirits away.

In Galician villages, people celebrated this way for centuries but became it less common with the rise of Christianity. In recent times, however, the tradition of O Samaín has been revived and in villages such as Cedeira, O Vicedo and Narón it is now celebrated in a big way. Today it may involve pumpkin carving, costume parties, bonfires, and rituals.

The legend of Santa Compaña

This procession of spirits gave rise to the legend of Santa Compaña, known throughout Galicia, Asturias and northern Portugal. Closely associated with the Camino de Santiago, it is said that some pilgrims would see the appearance of a row of ghostly hooded men who arrived to warn about impending death, like the ghosts of Christmas future. 

Queimada 

Look out for queimada – a  hot punch made from orujo mixed with sugar, lemon peel and coffee beans. It is brewed in a special clay pot and stirred with a ladle, while witches’ incantations banishing evil are chanted over it, as it burns with a blue flame.

