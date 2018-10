It can be used as an adjective to describe how a person acts:

Ella siempre ha sido una persona mimosa.

She has always been an affectionate person.

You can use ponerse to describe how someone gets or a temporary feeling of affection:

La niña se pone muy mimosa cuando está enferma.

The girl gets really affectionate when she's sick.

The word mimosa does also refer to a coctel made from mixing cava and orange juice.

Pronunciation: mee-mo-so

