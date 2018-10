Members of Spain’s emergency services who have been searching for the missing boy, Artur, since the river burst its back in Sant Llorenç last Tuesday discovered his corpse in the river around 500 meters from the last bridge over the river that burst its banks.

El operativo de rescate de las inundaciones en el Levante de Mallorca confirman el hallazgo de un cuerpo que se podría corresponder con el del menor desaparecido desde el pasado día 9. — 112 Illes Balears (@112IllesBalears) October 17, 2018

The grim discovery brings the final death toll to 13, including the boy’s mother, Joana, who managed to push her daughter to safety before the car in which she and her two children were travelling was swept away.

In all, seven Spaniards, three Germans, two Britons and a Dutch lost their lives in the floods.

The family publicly thanked those involved in the search for their son, in a statement released on Sunday.

“Despite all of the tough moments that we are going through we must thank all of those who are continuing to tirelessly search for Artur,” it read.