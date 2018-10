Bullicio means bustle. It can either refer to the noise or the hubbub/ruckus of the movement of people.

Noise:

¡El bullicio por culpa del botellónes insoportable!

The racket caused by street drinking is unbearable!

Hubbub:

Mis abuelos se mudaron al campo debido al bullicio de la ciudad.

My grandparents moved to the countryside due to the hustle and bustle of the city.

Pronunciation:

boo-yee-thee-yo

