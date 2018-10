Just to prove that you can find the beauty of autumn and its kaleidoscope of colours in pretty much every corner of Spain from the foothills of the Pyrenees in the northeast across the central plains of the Peninsula to the forests of Andalusia, here is a selection of shots from across Spain.

The Tardor valley in Catalonia puts on one of the best display of fall colours in the northeast of Spain.

In Extremadura, head for Garganta de los Infiernos, a nature reserve outside Cáceres.

Also in Extremadura is the pictureque spot of Cabezuela del Valle in the Jerte Valley, also near Caceres.

Asturias is a nature lovers dream. Especially in autumn when its beech forests are at their most colourful best.

The forest of Ucieda in Cantabria is one of the favourite spots for autumn lovers.

Wherever you are in Spain, just head to the nearest woods and the chances are you will find crisp autumn leaves to scrunch through. Like this photo here, taken in Cantalojas in the Guadalajara area of Castile-La Mancha.

In a remote corner of Aragon, the autumn colours of crimson and gold provide a beautiful frame the medieval walls of Albarracín is a small town in the hills of east-central Spain, above a curve of the Guadalaviar River.

The windswept coastline of Galicia, in Spain's northwestern corner provides some epic vistas.

It's a wonderful time to go walking in the Alpujarras, the foothills of the Sierra Nevada to south of Granada.

You don't even need to travel to far. Head to the nearest park and see the colours change.

Madrid's Retiro has a great display.

And another one, this time showing the Retiro's Crystal Palace.

Here's a great urban view from San Lorenzo de Escorial in the hills to the west of Madrid.

But if the colourful countryside isn't enough to get you excited about autumn, remember this is also the season for wild mushroom hunting.

And the blackberries are ripening...

And the grape harvest. Which means a great excuse to go visit a vineyard and enjoy some wine tasting...

