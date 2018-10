So, what does it mean?

The most common use of ganas is with the verb tener: "tengo ganas de...", which in in English can be translated to “want” or "feel like" or to have the “urge” to do something. Below you can find some example sentences:

Want and/or urge:

Tengo ganas de comer paella.

I want to go and eat paella.

Tiene ganas de comerme una pizza entera hoy .

I've got the urge to eat a whole pizza today.

You can also use it to describe how excited you are to do something:

¿Qué planes tienes este finde?

Vamos a ver esa película nueva. ¡Qué ganas tengo!

What plans do you have for this weekend?

We are going to see that new film. I can't wait!

As a verb conjugation

Ganas is also the second-person singular form of the verb “ganar”, which means to earn, or win.

¿Cuánto ganas?

How much do you earn?

Si ganas, ¡vamos a ir a celebrarlo!

If you win, we'll go and celebrate!

Pronunciation

Gah-nas

