Meaning:

Soler means “to tend to" or to be accustomed to" - basically something that you frequently do, and it can also be translated as “usually".

Here are some examples:

Yo suelo coger el metro cada mañana a las ocho.

I tend to take the metro every morning at eight.

Solíamos hacer la compra cada miércoles.

We used to go shopping every Wednesday.

Solemos comer el almuerzo en casa.

We usually have lunch at home.

Suelo llegar a casa a las seis.

I usually get home at 6 o’ clock.

Pronunciation

Sô-ler

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families. Read their blog for more Spanish!

Check out our other word of the day posts