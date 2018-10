The 39-year-old Spaniard, from Las Rozas outside Madrid, is one of eight heroes of the June 2017 attack to be honoured by the Queen for their courage, two of them posthumously.

The George Medal is awarded in recognition of "acts of great bravery" and has been awarded posthumously to Echevarria, who used his skateboard to fend off a knife-wielding terrorists.

His parents were presented with the George Medal during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.



Two police officers also received the same award for their actions.

At the ceremony his father Joaquín Echeverría Alonso said it was a "special moment but very emotional" for him and his wife Miralles De Imperial Hornedo.

He said the award helped "recognise the courage of my son".

"Since Ignacio's death we have lived a year of intense emotions," he said.

"There has been pain and love and I have reflected on the meaning of duty and commitment.

"I have been compelled to think about what really matters and what is worth taking risks and fighting for; life, freedom, dignity, for oneself and for others."

Ignacio Echeverria's parents received The George Medal from The Queen on behalf of their son.



Announcing the medal earlier this year, the awarding committee said: 'Using his skateboard as a weapon, he was well aware that it was no match for the weapons that were being used by the assailants.

'Regardless, he ran towards them with the intention of stopping them from carrying out further attacks on innocent people who were in the vicinity."



'It is beyond doubt that he displayed great courage in choosing to try to tackle the attackers.'Echeverría was also posthumously awarded the Great Cross of the Order of Civil Merit by the Spanish government which recognises "extraordinary services" by Spanish and foreign citizens.

King Felipe VI of Spain also paid tribute to him on a state visit to London last year, mentioning his bravery in a speech to the UK parliament.

Across Spain, skate parks have been named after Ignacio Echeverría to honour his inspiring actions.

