A spokesman for the Guardia Civil police said the bodies were found near Arta, one of the affected towns. Emergency services tweeted they were discovered "close to the area where the car of the missing German couple had been found".

We regret to confirm that the bodies of a man and a woman have been found near Artà, close to the area where the car of the missing german couple had been found. — 112 Illes Balears (@112IllesBalears) October 11, 2018

