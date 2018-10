A British couple are confirmed to be among ten people who died when flash floods caused by torrential rain hit the Balearic Island on Tuesday evening.

A sixth person was confirmed dead by authorities on the island at around 11am on Wednesday

Another two more bodies, both of men, were discovered at Arta and s'Illot, confirmed emergency services on the island in a tweet:

Death toll after heavy rain yesterday rises to eight. Two men have been found dead at Arta and s'Illot. — 112 Illes Balears (@112IllesBalears) October 10, 2018

A ninth victim was confirmed dead by authorities who said nine others were still missing.

Ninth person found dead after yesterdays heavy rainfall. — 112 Illes Balears (@112IllesBalears) October 10, 2018

Images show cars being swept away in the torrents as homes were flooded and residents sought safety on rooftops.

The worst affected area was around the town of Sant Llorenç in the northeast of the island.

Antonia Bauza, deputy mayor of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, told Spanish radio that two British nationals were among the dead.

She added that there were also Britons among the missing.

The British couple were reportedly swept to their deaths as the taxi in which they were travelling was engulfed by surging flood water. The taxi driver is missing.

🔴#URGENT #AMPLIACIÓ Sant Llorenç ara mateix. El torrent s'ha desbordat per complet. Els bombers dels parcs d'Artà, Llucmajor, Felanitx i Alcúdia s'han desplaçat al lloc alertats per les greus inundacions. Més informació: https://t.co/1fJyNvCwqb pic.twitter.com/vNCZiL5md5 — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) October 9, 2018

Victims include a 71-year old man who drowned after becoming trapped in his basement by rising water and an 83 year old man found dead after his car was swept away.

At least 20 people were reported to be still missing.

“It has been a hard night, but I think this day will be even harder,” said Rosario Sanchez, the mayor of Sant Llorenç, confirming that three men and two women – among them the British couple – had so far been confirmed dead.

Emergency services teams spent the night rescuing people trapped by flood water.

La situació és crítica ara mateix. L'112 demana que ningú s'apropi a Sant Llorenç. Els veïnats no tenen llum i els telèfons mòbils no funcionen https://t.co/1fJyNvCwqb pic.twitter.com/twrUXK9Cbh — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) October 9, 2018

Emergency troops and equipment has been sent to the island to deal with the catastrophe.

Hundreds spent the night in the sports centre in Manaxor after being evacuated from their homes for fear of rising flood water.

Up to 220 litres of water per square meter fell during the late afternoon on Tuesday in the Sant Llorenç area of the island, said the Balearic Island government authority, which has launched an emergency action plan.

Images on social media show the devastation.

The floods have damaged roads and swept away bridges after the river burst its banks.

#InundacionsIB3 Així està la carretera de Betlem ara mateix. Milers de persones esperen avui l'ajuda de l'Exèrcit a les zones afectades https://t.co/Dld4tmHo6G pic.twitter.com/I4Oep1tfZD — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) October 10, 2018

Red alerts have also been issued for the Costa del Sol region where storms are expected to bring torrential rain on Wednesday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted his "solidary and support for the relatives and friends of the victims, and for all those affected by this tragic flooding". His office announced that he would be travelling to the affected zone on Wednesday.

Siguiendo muy de cerca las desoladoras informaciones que nos llegan desde Sant Llorenç (Mallorca). Mi solidaridad y apoyo a las familias y amigos de las víctimas mortales, y a todos los afectados por estas trágicas inundaciones. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 10, 2018

READ ALSO: Mallorca survivor: 'I climbed through car window and swam 500m to safety'