Tocayo means 'namesake', so when someone has the same name as you, you'd say "eres mi tocayo"!

Here are some more examples.

Ella es mi tocayo, ¡que guay!

She is my namesake, that's amazing!

¿Cómo te llamas? ¿Jesús? ¡Somos tocayos!

What’s your name? Jesús? Me too!

Tengo el mismo nombre como Ronald Reagan. Somos tocayos.

I have the same name as Ronald Reagan. We are namesakes.

Pronunciation:

toh-ka-yo

