Local media reports suggest the mother attempted to get herself and her two children to safety after the car was swept away in a muddy torrent when a river burst its banks after torrential rain on Tuesday night.

The woman, who has not yet been named, managed to push her daughter, aged 7 or 8, to safety but was then swept away to her death.

Her body was discovered trapped inside the flooded car on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the death toll to ten.

The fate of her four-year-old son is still unknown along, the only person now thought to be missing, but rescuers are scouring the 7km stretch from the town of Sant Llorenç where the river burst its banks to the point where it meets the sea.

Death toll after heavy rain yesterday rises to ten. Still one person missing (a child). — 112 Illes Balears (@112IllesBalears) October 10, 2018

The victims include two British nationals who died when they taxi in which they were travelling was swept away in the flood. Their bodies were discovered inside the taxi near s’Illot, just outside the town of Sant Llorenç.

A former mayor of the Mallorcan town Artá was named as one the victims. The body of Rafael Gili, 71, was discovered in his flooded home on Wednesday morning.

El exalcalde de Artà, Rafael Gili, de 71 años, se encuentra entre los fallecidos por los desbordamientos de torrentes en la comarca del Levante de Mallorca — EFEnoticias España (@EFEnoticias_ES) October 10, 2018

Spain's meteorological office warned that rainfall and storms were set to get worse in the archipelago "in the coming hours."

10/10 18:01 #AEMET #avisos nivel naranja por lluvias para hoy en Baleares y Cataluña +infoCLICK EN LA IMAGEN o en https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto https://t.co/v8i2zbCPVv — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 10, 2018

