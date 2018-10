"Today is a sad day in Mallorca. My most sincere condolences to the loved ones of those dead and injured in the serious floods in San Llorenç," he wrote in posts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

“As we did yesterday, we will continue to offer the centre and rooms at the Rafa Nadal Academy and Rafa Nadal Sports Centre to all those affected who need accommodation.”

The same message was also sent out from the Academy and Sports Centre.

Hoy es un día triste en Mallorca. Nuestras más sinceras condolencias a los familiares de los fallecidos por las inundaciones de San Llorenç. Hoy volvemos a ofrecer las habitaciones del #RafaNadalSportsCentre y de la Academia para todos los afectados que necesiten alojamiento. pic.twitter.com/h5TV17huS6 — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) October 10, 2018

The tennis star lives in Porto Cristo, jjust 11km from the disaster area around Sant Llorenç and is a devoted resident to the island community.

His academy is 13 km from Sant Llorenç in the larger town of Manacor.

Nadal didn't just offer his academy to the flood victims. He also joined other other volunteers to get his hands dirty clearing up after the flood water receeded.

A video tweeted out by fjournalist Carlos Marquez showed the tennis player working alongside other volunteers.

Muchos voluntarios y vecinos de Mallorca han venido a Sant Llorenç des Cardassar a echar una mano para achicar barro en casas y comercios. Entre ellos, un tal Rafa Nadal pic.twitter.com/9oqpRtSa3A — Carlos Márquez (@cmarquezdaniel) October 10, 2018

Ten people were confirmed dead on Wednesday afternoon while emergency services were still searching for five people reported missing.

Authorities said dozens of people had been evacuated from their homes during the flash floods on Tuesday night. Many returned to their properties once the water had subsided on Wednesday to discover their belongs had been completely ruined.



Photo: AFP