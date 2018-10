So, what does it mean?

When describing a physical state, it translates to “to knock out/stun/daze" and when referring to noise “to deafen”. You can use it in the following situations:

To knock out/stun:

El futbolista quedó aturdido debido a la colisión.

The footballer was stunned because of the collision.

To deafen:

La música en el concierto me aturdió.

The music at the concert deafened me.

This word can also be used when describing the emotional state of being stunned, dumbfounded or bewildered/perplexed.

La noticia me aturdió

I was stunned by the news.

Pronunciation

/aturˈdiɾ/

[at̪urˈðiɾ]

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families. Read their blog for more Spanish!