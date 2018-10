Data released by the Spanish Meteorological Office (AEMET) revealed that September was the warmest in Spain since 1965 with an average temperature of 23C.

#Meteorología Septiembre de 2018, mes seco y extremadamente cálido según AEMET https://t.co/WJ0p8Dtzdu pic.twitter.com/m7F35Y4Vhh — Rafael Borges Vargas (@RafaelBorgesV) October 5, 2018

In some areas of Spain the recorded temperatures were an average of 4C above the average temperatures for the month.

The warm weather meant that rainfall was also markedly less than usual for the month, with a national average 29 percent lower than the average September rainfall.

The highest temperatures were recorded during the first few days of September and again during the last week of the month.

The mercury peaked on September 2 with 41C recorded in Cordoba, and 40.4C in Badajoz while September 24 saw 39.5C in Jerez de la Frontera and 39C in Sevilla.

While rainfall was a lot lower than average for the month (29 percent less across Spain as a whole) September storms brought torrential rain and flash floods to parts of Spain, most notably the historic hilltop town of Ronda.