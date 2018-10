Meaning:

Anteayer means “the day before yesterday". Made up of ante, meaning before or in front of, and ayer, meaning yesterday, this is a modern word.

In some parts of Latin America and rural Spain, antier is used - which means exacty the same thing and is included in the RAE.

Examples:

Llegué a Madrid anteayer.

I arrived to Madrid two days ago.

¿Dónde estuviste anteayer?

Where were you the day before yesterday?

Anteayer mis padres fueron a visitar a mi tía.

Two days ago my parents went to visit my aunt.

Pronunciation:

ahn-teh-eye-yair

