About the property:

This first floor flat has two good size bedrooms, and one bathroom (with bath tub) and a large living area that opens onto a terrace.

It also has a large solarium (40 sq m) for sun worshippers and is located within a complex that boasts well-kept lawns and a lovely community pool.

Location

Situated in Urbanization Entregolf, just a ten minute walk from the nearest beach and close to shops and restaurants. Orihuela Costa is just 30 minutes from Alicante airport and one of the most popular resort towns on the Costa Blanca for northern European expats, meaning it is thriving outside of the summer tourist season.

The price

For those hoping to snag a home on Spain’s sunny Mediterranean coast, this property comes in well under a €100,000 budget. Offered on the market with a price tag of €94,000, the current seller says the price is negotiable.

More pictures

Those interested should contact Sandra Christof on Sandra.christof@remax.es or call +34 677404572