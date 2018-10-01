Spanish Word of the Day: 'Empalagoso'

Eating culture plays a large role in a Spaniard’s life. Food therefore can be described in many different ways and many words are being used in more than one meaning.

Empalagoso is one of these words, and it’s important to understand it.

What does empalagoso mean?

Empalagoso is used as an adjective and refers to excessive sweetness in both flavor and emotions. It is used with negative connotation and can be best described as something being sickeningly sweet.

When talking about food it just means that something has too much sugar:

No me gusta este donut, es muy empalagoso.

I don’t like this donut, it is too sweet.

Has puesto demasiado azúcar en mi infusión, es empalagoso.

You put a lot of sugar in my tea, it’s too sweet.

Empalagoso can also be used to describe people who are either overly emotional, affectionate or intense.

¡Tienes un novio muy empalagoso!

You seem to have an extremely clingy boyfriend!

Normalmente mis abuelos son muy empalagosos cada vez que me ven.

Usually my grandparents are overly affectionate when they see me.

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families. Read their blog for more Spanish!

READ ALSO: Five ways 'leche' means more than just 'milk' in Spain.