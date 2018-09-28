Spain to unveil officials' assets in transparency bid

The first cabinet of Pedro Sanchez, pictured in June. Two have since resigned. Photo: AFP

Spain will make public the assets of more than 1,000 high-level officials including 38 current and former ministers, the government said Friday, hitting back at accusations of wrongdoing against two ministers.

Isabel Celaa, spokeswoman for the Socialist government, told reporters the list would be published in the state's official gazette on Saturday.

La #transparencia es la única forma de avanzar en #democracia. El Gobierno ha aprobado en #CMin un Real Decreto por el que, mañana mismo, se publicarán en el @boegob las declaraciones de bienes y patrimonio de más de 1.000 altos cargos de la Administración https://t.co/BHC4OsGcw7 pic.twitter.com/vUke8pfIe2 — La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) September 28, 2018

"This government is really moving forward on the path of transparency, which it believes is the only way to advance in democracy," she said.

She also launched a blistering attack on the opposition, which she accused of "waging a campaign of harassment on the government."

Her comments came after two ministers were criticised this week over information leaked to the media, sparking calls for them to resign.

Justice Minister Dolores Delgado (pictured above) came under fire for having once met a former police chief under a corruption probe, as revealed in leaked recordings of her conversations with him.

Science Minister Pedro Duque, meanwhile, was forced to defend himself Thursday against allegations he avoided paying some taxes on his two homes.

Two other former ministers, meanwhile, have had to resign over accusations of wrongdoing.

Culture and sports minister Maxim Huerta stepped down in June in the early days of the Socialist administration after it emerged he had been fined for tax offences.

And health minister Carmen Monton quit earlier this month after reports of alleged irregularities in her educational qualifications.