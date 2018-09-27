Spanish Word of the Day: 'Desvelado'

Between the sun and Spanish siestas, it seems that sleeping, or not sleeping, is a big part of the lifestyle in Spain.

Our word of the day, desvelado, has lots of different meanings and are all connected with not sleeping.

Desvelado literally means “awake”. It is the adjective-form of the verb desvelar, which means “to reveal” or to “keep awake”. It can also be translated to wide awake, unable to sleep or sleepless.

Adjective:

Estaba desvelado todo la noche, así que ahora me siento cansado.

I was awake the whole night, so now I feel tired.

El bebé esta todavía desvelado, y ya no sé qué hacer.

The baby is still wide awake even though it is bedtime.

Paso muchas noches develadas desde que vivo sola.

I have a lot of sleepless nights now I live alone.

Verb:

Tus vecinos se van a desvelar si sigues haciendo ese ruido.

You'll wake up the neighbours if you continue making that noise.

