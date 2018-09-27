Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Spanish Word of the Day: 'Desvelado'

The Local
27 September 2018
08:29 CEST+02:00
Between the sun and Spanish siestas, it seems that sleeping, or not sleeping, is a big part of the lifestyle in Spain.

Our word of the day, desvelado, has lots of different meanings and are all connected with not sleeping.

Desvelado literally means “awake”. It is the adjective-form of the verb desvelar, which means “to reveal” or to “keep awake”. It can also be translated to wide awake, unable to sleep or sleepless.

Adjective:

  • Estaba desvelado todo la noche, así que ahora me siento cansado.

        I was awake the whole night, so now I feel tired.

 

  • El bebé esta todavía desvelado, y ya no sé qué hacer.

      The baby is still wide awake even though it is bedtime.

 

  • Paso muchas noches develadas desde que vivo sola.

       I have a lot of sleepless nights now I live alone.

 

Verb:

Tus vecinos se van a desvelar si sigues haciendo ese ruido.

You'll wake up the neighbours if you continue making that noise.

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and familiesRead their blog for more Spanish!

READ ALSO: Five ways 'leche' means more than just 'milk' in Spain.

