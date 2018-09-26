Property of the week: Quirky estate near Denia, Costa Blanca

All photos: Valencia Property

This week's property is quirky estate comprising five dwellings set in botanical gardens near Denia, Costa Blanca.

This is a fabulous development teeming with potential and just a short drive inland from one of the most desirable resort towns in the Valencia region.

The property

Describes as “a fabulous development with tons of potential”, the estate is set in 16,000 m2 of tropical garden and comprises five separate dwellings, a large natural water swimming pool and a tennis court.



The blue villa has 2 floors, with separate entrances, bathroom, kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms on the ground floor and 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs plus terrace/solarium. Each bedroom on the ground floor has its own private terrace with access to the garden.



The pink villa also has two floors with 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room and bathroom on the ground floor, it has large windows to let the light in. The upstairs has a room with private bathroom and large terrace with lovely views.



The next house has a lovely room with bathroom, kitchen/dining room plus a terrace.



Another building, known as The Winery, has one bedroom with bathroom, kitchen and dining room. And also, a wood fired oven.



Then last but not necessarily least, there is a cute log cabin with one bedroom.

In total, the five dwellings combine 12 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 7 kitchens, 7 lounges, 7 dining rooms and 11 terraces.

There is also a barbeque area and children’s playground. All in great condition. The whole complex is contained within high walls and offers complete privacy.

Location

It's located inland approximately 25 minutes’ drive from Denia and other towns such as Ondara with its shopping mall, Pego, Pedreguer and the coast, near to Tormos and Sagra.

Just 12km from a coastline that boasts more than 20km of sandy beaches and rocky coves with crystalline waters.

Denia is between Valencia and Alicante, both vibrant cities with major airports offering flights across Europe.

Price tag

The property is being offered for €950,000

Who would it suit?



“This is a superb opportunity to run as a business such as a yoga retreat or similar type of venue,” thinks Graham Hunt, whose agency Valencia Property is offering the sale.

“It is a place to encounter and connect with nature, plants, animals and your inner balance!”

Or if you have a huge extended family who want to get together for holidays but still keep your own privacy, what could be better?

More photos:

For more details of the property or others in the region visit the Valencia Property website.