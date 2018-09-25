Ryanair cancels dozens of flights to Spain on Friday amid cabin crew strike

Photo: AFP

Ryanair will cancel 190 of its 2,400 scheduled flights on Friday due to a strike by cabin crews in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, the airline said on Tuesday.

The no-frills carrier said in a statement that 30,000 customers were likely to be affected, calling the strike "unnecessary".

Ryanair Pre-Cancels Under 190 Of 2,400 (8%) Scheduled Flights On Fri 28th Sept: https://t.co/yErvVaCLgm — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 25, 2018

In a statement the company said that "all affected customers have received emails and text SMS messages this morning advising them of their flight cancellation 3 days in advance."

It continued: "Ryanair sincerely regrets these unnecessary customer disruptions, which have been called by unions at the behest of competitor airline employees".

The budget airline added that the cancellations represented only 8 percent of its scheduled flights that day.

You may be entitled to compensation, know your rights.

READ MORE: Your rights as a passenger if your Ryanair flight is cancelled