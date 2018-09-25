Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ryanair cancels dozens of flights to Spain on Friday amid cabin crew strike

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
25 September 2018
16:52 CEST+02:00
ryanair

Share this article

Ryanair cancels dozens of flights to Spain on Friday amid cabin crew strike
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
25 September 2018
16:52 CEST+02:00
Ryanair will cancel 190 of its 2,400 scheduled flights on Friday due to a strike by cabin crews in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, the airline said on Tuesday.

The no-frills carrier said in a statement that 30,000 customers were likely to be affected, calling the strike "unnecessary".

In a statement the company said that "all affected customers have received emails and text SMS messages this morning advising them of their flight cancellation 3 days in advance."

It continued: "Ryanair sincerely regrets these unnecessary customer disruptions, which have been called by unions at the behest of competitor airline employees".

The budget airline added that the cancellations represented only 8 percent of its scheduled flights that day.

You may be entitled to compensation, know your rights.

READ MORE: Your rights as a passenger if your Ryanair flight is cancelled

ryanair
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Your rights as a passenger if your Ryanair flight is cancelled
  2. Spain sizzles in late summer 'heatwave'
  3. Modric reaches Spanish tax settlement: report
  4. Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu given green light for upgrade
  5. Five ways that 'leche' means more than just 'milk' in Spain
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Your rights as a passenger if your Ryanair flight is cancelled
  2. Spain sizzles in late summer 'heatwave'
  3. Modric reaches Spanish tax settlement: report
  4. Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu given green light for upgrade
  5. Five ways that 'leche' means more than just 'milk' in Spain
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/09
The Marbesol Report 2018 – Most visited places in Málaga
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
View all notices
Advertisement