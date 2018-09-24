Spain sizzles in late summer 'heatwave'

Spain’s weather agency has issued weather alerts for parts of southern Spain as the temperature soars to an unseasonal 38C.

Cadiz, Huelva, Jaen and Sevilla in Andalusia have been issued with yellow alerts for high temperatures, as has Badajoz in Extremadura and some parts of the Canary Islands.

Aemet confirmed that in some places over the weekend, temperatures exceeded 7C more than the average for this time of year.

Temperaturas máx. registradas ayer y anomalías. Más de 7 grados por encima de los valores normales en gran parte del país. pic.twitter.com/1oylHys1u2 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 24, 2018

But autumn is just around the corner with temperatures expected to plummet towards the end of the week as storms roll in from the Atlantic.

The northern coast of Spain and the Balearics are already experiencing heavy rain.

Probabilidad de #precipitación SUPERIOR A 2 MM esperada hoy en #Península y #Baleares, a partir del EPS del Centro Europeo. Más info en https://t.co/9PLsmvqyfS pic.twitter.com/JRbJWT8IcC — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 24, 2018