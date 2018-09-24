Spain sizzles in late summer 'heatwave'

Cadiz, Huelva, Jaen and Sevilla in Andalusia have been issued with yellow alerts for high temperatures, as has Badajoz in Extremadura and some parts of the Canary Islands.
Aemet confirmed that in some places over the weekend, temperatures exceeded 7C more than the average for this time of year.
But autumn is just around the corner with temperatures expected to plummet towards the end of the week as storms roll in from the Atlantic.
The northern coast of Spain and the Balearics are already experiencing heavy rain.
