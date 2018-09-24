Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Spain sizzles in late summer 'heatwave'

Spain sizzles in late summer 'heatwave'
Photo: ridofranz/Depositphotos
Spain’s weather agency has issued weather alerts for parts of southern Spain as the temperature soars to an unseasonal 38C.

Cadiz, Huelva, Jaen and Sevilla in Andalusia have been issued with yellow alerts for high temperatures, as has Badajoz in Extremadura and some parts of the Canary Islands.

Aemet confirmed that in some places over the weekend, temperatures exceeded 7C more than the average for this time of year.

But autumn is just around the corner with temperatures expected to plummet towards the end of the week as storms roll in from the Atlantic.

The northern coast of Spain and the Balearics are already experiencing heavy rain.

 

