Spanish Word of the Day: 'Otoño'

It's not cooling down much in Spain but you can see by the leaves on the trees and the shortening days that autumn is upon us. We have a simple, yet timely word of the day today: otoño.

So, what does it mean?

Otoño means fall or autumn.

En otoño, las hojas cambian de color y se caen.

In fall, the leaves change color and fall off.

¿Cuál prefieres, otoño o primavera?

Which do you prefer, spring or autumn?

It can also be used to refer to someone or something’s late stage of life:

Esta planta está en el otoño de su vida.

This plant is in the autumn of its life.

La mayoría de la gente se jubila en el otoño de su vida.

Most people retire in their twilight years.

READ ALSO: Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain



Photo: AFP

Finally, for the poetry lovers, here's an autumn-themed poem from acclaimed Spanish poet, Ángel González:

El otoño se acerca con muy poco ruido:

apagadas cigarras, unos grillos apenas,

defienden el reducto

de un verano obstinado en perpetuarse,

cuya suntuosa cola aún brilla hacia el oeste.

Se diría que aquí no pasa nada,

pero un silencio súbito ilumina el prodigio:

ha pasado

un ángel

que se llamaba luz, o fuego, o vida.

Y lo perdimos para siempre.

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families. Read their blog for more Spanish!