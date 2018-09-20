Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spanish Word of the day: 'Duende'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 September 2018
10:00 CEST+02:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Spanish Word of the day: 'Duende'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 September 2018
10:00 CEST+02:00
Our Spanish word of today is truly magical!

You may not use this word every day but “duende” is quite an unusual but interesting word for advanced Spanish learners to know!

Supposedly derived from "dueño de casa"- "owner of a house", it is rather difficult to nail down when it comes to its meaning.

Where do we start?

The word duende itself essentially is a magical creature or spirit: it can be either classified as an elf, leprechaun, or even a goblin. So if you're a big Tolkien fan, then it will definitely need to be on your vocabulary list.

  • Yo no creo en los duendes ni en las hadas.

I don't believe in elves and fairies.


Photo: AFP

Things become a little more abstract when we talk about Duende as a term used traditionally in flamenco and other activities that evoke Spanish fiery passion, like bullfighting. It refers to the mystical and powerful heightened state of emotion and expression that the performer gives off that draws in the audience.

  • ¡Qué duende tiene Lola Flores!

Stemming from that, nowadays, in some parts of Spain, duende is used more simply as an adjective, meaning that someone is charming or alluring.

  • Tiene mucho duende y siempre te lo pasas bien con él.

He’s got lots of charm and you always have a good time with him.

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and familiesRead their blog for more Spanish!

 

word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ernest Hemingway's favourite Spanish haunts
  2. Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain
  3. IN PICS: Ancient Greece-inspired erotic art sparks debate in Valencia
  4. Spanish property of the week: An entire village nestled in the Picos de Europa
  5. One Brit's European tour to spell 'Stop Brexit' with GPS
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ernest Hemingway's favourite Spanish haunts
  2. Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain
  3. IN PICS: Ancient Greece-inspired erotic art sparks debate in Valencia
  4. Spanish property of the week: An entire village nestled in the Picos de Europa
  5. One Brit's European tour to spell 'Stop Brexit' with GPS
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/09
The Marbesol Report 2018 – Most visited places in Málaga
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
View all notices
Advertisement