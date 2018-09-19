Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Worker killed, 11 injured, during Madrid Ritz hotel renovations

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 September 2018
09:31 CEST+02:00
ritzmadrid

Share this article

Worker killed, 11 injured, during Madrid Ritz hotel renovations
Emergency services at the scene on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 September 2018
09:31 CEST+02:00
One worker died and 11 others were injured after scaffolding collapsed during renovation work at Madrid's Ritz hotel Tuesday, emergency services said.

"Final toll from the collapse of scaffolding at the Ritz: 11 people treated and one deceased," the city emergency services tweeted.   

Six people were taken to hospital and two were reported to have suffered serious injury after the scaffolding came down during the late afternoon.   

An emergency services spokeswoman told AFP at least three workers had to be pulled from the rubble.

The luxury five-star hotel in central Madrid, opened in 1910, has been closed for several months undergoing  extensive work.

READ MORE: Madrid's Ritz to get more glitz in Saudi makeover

ritzmadrid
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ernest Hemingway's favourite Spanish haunts
  2. These are the 17 absolute worst things about living in Spain
  3. What you need to know: The Local's A to Z Guide to bureaucracy in Spain
  4. Celia Barquin: Spanish golfer murdered on US golf course
  5. Belgium refuses extradition of fugitive Spanish rapper accused of 'insulting the king'
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ernest Hemingway's favourite Spanish haunts
  2. These are the 17 absolute worst things about living in Spain
  3. What you need to know: The Local's A to Z Guide to bureaucracy in Spain
  4. Celia Barquin: Spanish golfer murdered on US golf course
  5. Belgium refuses extradition of fugitive Spanish rapper accused of 'insulting the king'
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/09
The Marbesol Report 2018 – Most visited places in Málaga
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
View all notices
Advertisement