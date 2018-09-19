Worker killed, 11 injured, during Madrid Ritz hotel renovations

Emergency services at the scene on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

One worker died and 11 others were injured after scaffolding collapsed during renovation work at Madrid's Ritz hotel Tuesday, emergency services said.

"Final toll from the collapse of scaffolding at the Ritz: 11 people treated and one deceased," the city emergency services tweeted.

Six people were taken to hospital and two were reported to have suffered serious injury after the scaffolding came down during the late afternoon.

An emergency services spokeswoman told AFP at least three workers had to be pulled from the rubble.

The luxury five-star hotel in central Madrid, opened in 1910, has been closed for several months undergoing extensive work.

