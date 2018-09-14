Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Storm and flood warnings for southern Spain and Costa del Sol

14 September 2018
16:44 CEST+02:00
Storm and flood warnings for southern Spain and Costa del Sol
Floods have already hit Ronda. Photo: Bomberos Algeciras
14 September 2018
16:44 CEST+02:00
The Spanish meteorological agency (Aemet) has issued severe weather warnings for parts of inland Andalusia and the Costa del Sol over the weekend.

Yellow weather warnings were in place on Friday across the region for thunder storms bringing torrential rain and the risk of flash flooding from Friday and over the weekend when the weather alerts are increased to amber in some places.

The worst of the storms were due to start on Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday. Aemet said the clouds would start to clear on Sunday.

The warnings came a day after the historic hill town of Ronda experienced flash floods through its winding streets after torrential downpours.

Social media was filled with footage of water gushing through streets of the hilltop town after an estimated 45 litres per square metre of rain fell in less than an hour on Thursday afternoon, sweeping away cafe chairs and tables.

The flash floods came with no warning.

The extreme weather is due the effects of Tropical Storm Helene, which is currently bearing down on the Azores Islands in the Atlantic and sending strong winds towards Europe from the Atlantic.

 

Recent highlights

