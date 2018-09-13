Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spanish PM denies plagiarism as degree scandal deepens

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 September 2018
14:04 CEST+02:00
govtpedro sanchez

Share this article

Spanish PM denies plagiarism as degree scandal deepens
Pedro Sanchez is now in the eye of the storm. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 September 2018
14:04 CEST+02:00
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday denied allegations he plagiarised his doctoral thesis as he battles a raft of problems in a week that has seen him lose his health minister over similar reports of academic irregularities.

"The information appearing in certain media claiming the existence of plagiarism in my doctoral thesis is absolutely FALSE," Socialist Sanchez tweeted just two days after Carmen Monton quit as health minister amid reports of irregularities in how she obtained her degree.

Spanish media said Monton had been awarded grades without attending classes and that her final project contained plagiarised passages -- charges she denied.

READ MORE: Spanish health minister resigns over 'mastergate' scandal

"I shall take legal action to defend my honour and dignity if what has been published is not rectified," Sanchez said, referring to a front-page story by conservative daily ABC saying Sanchez used "cut and paste" to produce his doctoral dissertation.

 

The article claimed the premier's paper on innovations in Spanish economic diplomacy, written in 2012 when he was a professor of economics in Madrid, included sections lifted almost word for word from an article by fellow economists as well as a presentation by a former industry minister.

Online conservative paper Ok Diario similarly accused Sanchez of plagiarism.   

The leader of the centre-right Ciudadanos party Albert Rivera on Wednesday urged Sanchez in parliament to publish the dissertation, suggesting there were "reasonable doubts" that needed public clarification.

"The thesis has been published in accordance with the rules," replied an angry Sanchez, in power only since June when his Socialists replaced the conservative Popular Party mired in allegations of corruption.

His government is a minority administration with just 84 lawmakers in a parliament of 350.

To date, Sanchez's thesis is available only at a university library just outside Madrid. It cannot be consulted online and cannot be photocopied, presaging a rush by journalists on the library concerned.

Opposition leader Pablo Casado has also been facing calls to step down, with his own academic record questioned.   

He allegedly obtained a master's degree from King Juan Carlos University without attending classes or turning in a final dissertation.

READ ALSO: Problems pile up for new Spanish PM

govtpedro sanchez
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten colourful Catalan phrases you should learn right now
  2. La Diada: Seven things you need to know
  3. Brexit planning: What you'll need to do if there's no-deal
  4. Spanish doctor charged with child sex abuse in Sweden
  5. No-deal Brexit: Brits travelling to Europe 'to face passport problems and soaring mobile bills'
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten colourful Catalan phrases you should learn right now
  2. La Diada: Seven things you need to know
  3. Brexit planning: What you'll need to do if there's no-deal
  4. Spanish doctor charged with child sex abuse in Sweden
  5. No-deal Brexit: Brits travelling to Europe 'to face passport problems and soaring mobile bills'
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/09
The Marbesol Report 2018 – Most visited places in Málaga
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
View all notices
Advertisement