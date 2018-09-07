Seven dishes for seven islands: the best food in Spain's Canary Islands

Wrinkled potatoes - Spain's favourite food according to a 2016 survey. Photo: Martín Alvarez Espinar

Canary cuisine is a literal melting pot of North African, Latin American and Spanish flavours. Here are seven delicious dishes to try on your next visit to the archipelago of eternal springtime.

Long before tourism arrived on Canary shores, Berber tribes from North Africa crossed over to the archipelago, bringing with them the culinary traditions of the Sahara.

Several centuries later when the islands had been conquered by Spain, a Genoese sailor by the name of Christopher Columbus stopped on the island of La Gomera before sailing off across the Atlantic to what he thought was India.

This poignant pit stop turned the Canaries into a major port of call for voyages to and from America, and with all the passing sailors came new plants and spices that added more flavour and character to Canarian dishes.

A satellite picture of the seven Canary Islands. Photo: JEFF SCHMALTZ/NASA/AFP

That’s left all seven Canary Islands with a vast array of tantalising mojo sauces, beautiful potatoes (yes, that’s their real name) and more award-winning cheeses than we can count.

Here are some of the best Canary dishes you should definitely try.



Papas arrugadas con mojo

Let’s start off with the obvious: the Canary Islands’ famed wrinkled potatoes with the sumptuous mojo verde and rojo sauces. A simple pairing of incredible taste and quality.

Small Canary potatoes, usually papas bonitas (aptly named beautiful potatoes) are boiled with their skin on and with ample sea salt, then left to dry and wrinkle.

Then there’s the green and red mojo sauces that feature regularly on this foodie list because, as you will read later, they’re that delicious they go with pretty much everything.

Papas arrugadas con mojo comes with many traditional meat and fish-based Canary dishes. Who would have thought a potato-based side could be voted Spain’s number one gastronomic marvel in a 2016 survey? That’s how good they are!

Conejo al salmorejo

You may have tried salmorejo before - the delicious cold tomato-based soup slurped up all across Spain in summer– but this dish and its sauce are only similar in name.

Conejo al salmorejo is a wonderfully flavoursome rabbit stew cooked for a whole day in a marinade of wine, pimenton, garlic, olive oil and other ingredients.

“¡Está de rechupete!” which roughly translates to as finger licking good.