Spain confronts Ryanair over 'illegal' hand luggage charges

Photos: AFP

Spain’s consumer protection body has filed a complaint against Ryanair, considering the airline’s decision to charge passengers for hand luggage a breach of air transport laws that’s “seriously harmful to consumers”.

If you’re a regular Ryanair flier you’ve probably heard by now that the low-cost airline will no longer let its passengers carry a small suitcase with them on planes free of cost.

The new regulation - announced on August 23 - means that from November 2018 anyone with a case of up to 10kg in weight is subject to paying between €8 to €10 to take it with them in the cabin.

Spain’s Facua-Consumers in Action group has filed a complaint against Ryanair through the country’s State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA).

The consumer protection body argues that the Irish airline’s decision causes "serious harm to consumers, violates their rights and breaches the basic conditions of the air transport contract.”

Facua reiterates that according to Spain’s Air Navigation Law, the carrier is obliged to transport for free in the cabin the hand luggage, objects and packages that the traveller carries with them, except for those that can’t be carried for safety reasons relating to size and weight.

"It’s a strategy by Ryanair to try to make up for the expenses they incurred through passenger compensation claims following all their recent flights cancellations," Facua wrote.

In addition, the government-funded group says that the General Law for the Protection of Consumers and Users includes a section on unfair terms that haven’t been individually negotiated and any practices that are detrimental to the public and haven’t been approved.

Spain’s Department of Public Works is also at loggerheads with Ryanair over its new hand luggage charges and has called a meeting with representatives of the low-cost airline for the start of September to remind them of their legal obligations.

But Ryanair has reacted to the legal callout from Spain by writing “these claims are clearly false. No airline allows all passengers to bring all their bags on the aircraft.”

The Dublin-based airline overhauled its baggage policy last January but claimed the scheme allowing people to hand in their smaller cases for loading in the hold (free of charge) at the boarding gate was still causing delays. The new baggage charges will address this issue, Ryanair claims.

News of Ryanair’s new hand luggage terms has been met by resentment across Europe, with many reports suggesting the bold move is illegal and could end up being detrimental for their business

From November, only a limited number of priority customers will be allowed to bring two free carry-on bags onto flights, the service costing £6 or €6 per flight.

All other passengers will still be allowed to carry on one small bag free of charge, but it has to fit under the seat in front.

