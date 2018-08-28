Spanish woman arrested for forcing sister to sleep on staircase landing

Police in Majorca have arrested a 38-year-old woman who forced her sister to live and sleep in the staircase landing of their block of flats for two months.

Spain’s National Police received a warning from the sisters’ brother on Sunday alerting them of the situation.

The man informed Balearic authorities that his ‘homeless’ sister had been locked out of the flat she shared with their other sister, following a big family dispute two months earlier.

Unable to get into their shared home, the sister on the wrong side of the door decided instead to camp out on the staircase landing, despite it being used by all the building’s residents to access their flats.

Police who arrived at the scene confirmed that one of the sisters had made a home out of the shared space; her belongings and toiletries lying scattered across the floor.

The woman informed the agents that her sister had stolen her keys two months earlier and she’d had no other choice but to sleep on the cold landing floor ever since, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported.

Police then proceeded to arrest her sister, who defended her move by arguing that her sibling caused too much trouble.

She now faces charges of coercion.

