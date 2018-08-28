Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spanish woman arrested for forcing sister to sleep on staircase landing

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 August 2018
14:10 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Spanish woman arrested for forcing sister to sleep on staircase landing
Photo: Woman crying on stairs/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 August 2018
14:10 CEST+02:00
Police in Majorca have arrested a 38-year-old woman who forced her sister to live and sleep in the staircase landing of their block of flats for two months.

Spain’s National Police received a warning from the sisters’ brother on Sunday alerting them of the situation. 

The man informed Balearic authorities that his ‘homeless’ sister had been locked out of the flat she shared with their other sister, following a big family dispute two months earlier.

Unable to get into their shared home, the sister on the wrong side of the door decided instead to camp out on the staircase landing, despite it being used by all the building’s residents to access their flats.

Police who arrived at the scene confirmed that one of the sisters had made a home out of the shared space; her belongings and toiletries lying scattered across the floor.

The woman informed the agents that her sister had stolen her keys two months earlier and she’d had no other choice but to sleep on the cold landing floor ever since, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported.

Police then proceeded to arrest her sister, who defended her move by arguing that her sibling caused too much trouble.

She now faces charges of coercion.
 

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Spanish homes half price on one condition: old owners live there until they die
  2. Man crushed by 250kg globe in Spain's running of the balls festival
  3. A third of Spain's Airbnb 'landlords' own 5 or more homes
  4. Spain wipes out fake diarrhoea claims by British tourists
  5. Stinking rich: Spanish Cabrales cheese fetches €14,000
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish homes half price on one condition: old owners live there until they die
  2. Man crushed by 250kg globe in Spain's running of the balls festival
  3. A third of Spain's Airbnb 'landlords' own 5 or more homes
  4. Spain wipes out fake diarrhoea claims by British tourists
  5. Stinking rich: Spanish Cabrales cheese fetches €14,000
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
26/06
Lost watch reward offered
View all notices
Advertisement