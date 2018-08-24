Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Migrants who stormed Morocco-Spain border sent back

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
24 August 2018
09:10 CEST+02:00
migrantsmigrationrefugeesceuta

Share this article

Migrants who stormed Morocco-Spain border sent back
Migrants celebrate crossing into Spain on Thursday. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
24 August 2018
09:10 CEST+02:00
Spain on Thursday sent back to Morocco 116 migrants who had forced their way into the Spanish territory of Ceuta, in a mass expulsion condemned by human rights activists.

"The 116 sub-Saharan migrants who entered Spain via the Ceuta border illegally yesterday (Wednesday) have been sent back to Morocco," the Ceuta prefecture said in a statement.

The migrants made it into Ceuta after storming a barbed-wire border fence with Morocco and attacking police.

READ MORE: Migrants storm Morocco-Spain border fence, seven police injured

The Walking Borders humanitarian group described the return of the migrants as a "huge violation of human rights by the Spanish government".   

However the Spanish interior ministry defended the "legality" of the expulsion.

"Once Morocco indicated it would accept these people.... the national police went to look for them at the holding centre for foreigners and transferred them to the police station.... All of them had a lawyer, an interpreter and medical aid," a ministry spokesperson said.

"All were told of the possibility of applying for asylum but they didn't do it," the spokesperson added, also saying that two minors in the group remained in Spain.

Spanish territories Ceuta and Melilla have the European Union's only land borders with Africa, drawing migrants trying to reach the bloc.   

Every year sub-Saharan African migrants living illegally in Morocco try to enter Europe either by climbing over border fences or swimming along the coastline.

Some 3,100 migrants have entered Ceuta and Melilla by land since the start of the year, according to the International Organization for Migration.   

And over 25,000 others have arrived in Spain by sea, making it the main entry point for migrants arriving in Europe, after Italy and Greece.

migrantsmigrationrefugeesceuta
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 13 things foreigners do that make Spaniards feel really awkward
  2. Off the beaten track: Ten of the best secrets to discover in Barcelona
  3. Seven habits you will never be able to truly master like a Spaniard
  4. No-deal Brexit could see Brits in EU lose access to UK bank accounts
  5. Madrid to open first public retirement home for gay people
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13 things foreigners do that make Spaniards feel really awkward
  2. Off the beaten track: Ten of the best secrets to discover in Barcelona
  3. Seven habits you will never be able to truly master like a Spaniard
  4. No-deal Brexit could see Brits in EU lose access to UK bank accounts
  5. Madrid to open first public retirement home for gay people
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
26/06
Lost watch reward offered
View all notices
Advertisement