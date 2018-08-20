Three Swedes arrested in Spain for murder of countryman

Three Swedes have been arrested in southern Spain for a brutal beating attack on two Swedish men that left one victim dead and the other seriously injured.

The two Swedish victims were attacked in a flat in Mijas near Málaga on the Spanish coast on Friday night. One of the men died while the other is in hospital in serious condition, according to the Spanish news agency EFE.

Three males, all reportedly Swedish citizens, have been arrested in the brutal attack, which was described as “nightmarish” and “hell” by the Spanish press. According to local reports, the victims were tortured with guns, knives and a gardening shovel.

The three suspects were identified in the Spanish press as Swedish males aged 20, 24 and 27. The Swedish Foreign Ministry (Utrikesdepartementet - UD) confirmed that it was aware of the situation and said that both male victims are 30-something Swedish citizens from Svealand. A ministry spokesperson has so far only confirmed the Swedish citizenship of one of the suspects.

According to local reports, the suspects believed that the attack left both victims dead but one man was able to crawl out of the home and ask for help.

The three suspects were arrested in the city of San Roque near Gibraltar some nine hours after the victim escaped.

Spanish media reports have said the incident was drug-related.

The Swedish police's National Operations Department (NOA) has assisted the Spanish police but NOA spokesman Stefan Marcopoulos said that the Spaniards are in sole control of the investigation.

“We have helped them with information. They have asked us questions and that is all we can confirm,” Marcopoulos told Swedish news agency TT. “This is a crime that occurred in Spain, so Spanish police are handling the case and they are the ones who can comment on it.”