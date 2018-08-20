Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

La Liga reveals plans to take Spanish soccer to United States

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 August 2018
17:37 CEST+02:00
footballla liga

Share this article

La Liga reveals plans to take Spanish soccer to United States
La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barça in May. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 August 2018
17:37 CEST+02:00
Spain's La Liga plans to stage a match in the United States, its first venture outside Europe, as part of a north American expansion drive, the league said Thursday.

The teams and the venue for the match were not disclosed in the statement from the league which has formed a joint-venture, LaLiga North America, to boost its profile in the United States and Canada.

El Pais newspaper said the match would take place over the coming 2018-19 season and would probably feature either Barcelona or Real Madrid as one of the teams.

The plan was immediately attacked by Spain's professional footballers union (AFE) which released a statement saying neither players nor fans had been consulted.

"As usual, La Liga ignores the opinion of footballers and  commits them to events which  only benefits (La Liga) without taking into account the health of the players and the risks involved for them..." the statement said.   

Supporters including those holding shares in league clubs also protested, calling for mobilisation against the plan.   

La Liga has been criticised in the past for its overseas expansion plans, notably for authorising a morning kick-off for the Barcelona-Real Madrid "Classico" last December to cater for the convenience of television viewers in Asia.

However, the opposition has failed to dent La Liga's drive, encouraged by its president Javier Tebas, to gain a bigger share of the global football pie, notably competing for market share with the powerful English Premier League    

Last season la Liga took €3.6 billion, or $4.1 billion, in receipts, 40 percent from TV rights, with a pre-tax profit of €234 million. It hopes to break the €4 billion mark for the first time in the coming season which 
opens Friday.

The North American move further confirms Spanish football's export ambitions following Tuesday's announcement of a deal with social media platform Facebook to broadcast La Liga matches live in South Asia.   

La Liga is planning strategy for its North American drive with Relevent Sports, the promotor behind the International Champions Cup, a close-season tournament for top European clubs.

READ MORE: Six new signings to watch in La Liga

footballla liga
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The ten commandments for expats living in Spain
  2. Meet the Swedish feminist bringing ethical porn to Spain and the world
  3. Three Swedes arrested in Spain for murder of countryman
  4. Rush to visit Franco's tomb before his remains are moved
  5. Knifeman killed in 'terrorist attack' on police station in Barcelona
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The ten commandments for expats living in Spain
  2. Meet the Swedish feminist bringing ethical porn to Spain and the world
  3. Three Swedes arrested in Spain for murder of countryman
  4. Rush to visit Franco's tomb before his remains are moved
  5. Knifeman killed in 'terrorist attack' on police station in Barcelona
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
26/06
Lost watch reward offered
View all notices
Advertisement