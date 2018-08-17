GALLERY: Discover Spain's breathtaking national parks

Aigüestortes national park in Catalonia. Photo: Diliff/Wikimedia

From mountain ranges and volcanic landscapes to wetlands and ancient forests, Spain boasts a total of 15 national parks just waiting to be explored.

With national parks scattered from north to south and from the Canary Islands to the Balearics, you won’t have to travel too far to get into the wilds of nature.

Teide National Park, on the Canary Island of Tenerife, is frequently the most visited national park in Europe, with millions attracted by its other-worldly volcanic landscapes.

While the Picos de Europa offer the tantalizing promise of a glimpse of the Cantabrian brown bear and Monfragüe is a bird watchers' paradise.

Or head to the sand dunes of Doñana or the forests of Cabañeros.

You just have to choose which one to discover first.



Spain's national parks. Ministry of Agriculture, Food and the Environment.

Aigüestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici National Park



Photo: tomasz_parys/Depositphotos The only national park located in Catalonia in this wild region of the Pyrenees includes over 200 lakes. Its name roughly translates as "The winding streams and St Maurice lake" (pictured), the symbol of the park and one of its most famous sights.