Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Godin says he's going nowhere despite reports of English interest

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
15 August 2018
11:21 CEST+02:00
diego godinfootballatletico madrid

Share this article

Godin says he's going nowhere despite reports of English interest
Godin greets supporters during celebrations for their Europa League victory at the Fountain of Neptune in Madrid on May 18th 2018.
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
15 August 2018
11:21 CEST+02:00
Centre-back Diego Godin said on Tuesday he wanted to stay with Atletico Madrid "for personal reasons", but that he is yet to extend his contract which expires in 2019.

The Uruguayan international had been linked with a move to Manchester United before the English transfer window closed on August 9th.

"I received offers, but decided to stay for personal reasons," the 32-year-old Godin told Movistar+.

"I have not yet extended (my contract). I've seen a lot of things in the  press, but now, what's important is to wait and concentrate on the (UEFA Super Cup) final."

Europa League winners Atletico take on city rivals and Champions League holders Real Madrid in the Super Cup in Tallinn on Wednesday before the start of the La Liga season this weekend.

Godin has played 350 matches for Atletico since joining from Villarreal eight years ago, winning the Spanish league title in 2014, the Europa League in 2012 and earlier this year, and the 2013 Copa del Rey.

The capital-city club has a policy of "only extending the contracts of players over the age of 30 on an annual basis", according to Spanish sports daily AS.

diego godinfootballatletico madrid
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. British expats in EU launch Brexit legal dispute
  2. Spanish police officer swims 100 metres to rescue migrant from Mediterranean
  3. New Spanish show accused of being 'cheap copy' of Peaky Blinders
  4. More than 370 injured after boardwalk collapses at Vigo festival
  5. Questions remain as anniversary of Catalonia attacks approaches
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. British expats in EU launch Brexit legal dispute
  2. Spanish police officer swims 100 metres to rescue migrant from Mediterranean
  3. New Spanish show accused of being 'cheap copy' of Peaky Blinders
  4. More than 370 injured after boardwalk collapses at Vigo festival
  5. Questions remain as anniversary of Catalonia attacks approaches
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
26/06
Lost watch reward offered
21/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
21/05
Need a Spanish NIE Number but dont want to be ripped off by
18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
View all notices
Advertisement