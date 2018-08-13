Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

More than 300 injured after boardwalk collapses at Vigo festival

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 August 2018
10:12 CEST+02:00
galiciavigoaccident

Share this article

More than 300 injured after boardwalk collapses at Vigo festival
The collapsed pier in Vigo. Photo: Carmelo Alen/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 August 2018
10:12 CEST+02:00
More than 300 people were injured during a festival in Spanish coastal city Vigo after a boardwalk with hundreds of spectators on it collapsed.

The accident occurred during the O Marisquiño festival late on Sunday night. When rapper Rels B was opening his set a wooden boardwalk on Rúa as Avenidas buckled, sending spectators sliding towards the sea below and leaving them unable to swim properly as more people continued to fall on top of them.

At least 300 people were hurt, with some suffering broken bones and head injuries. Nine were seriously injured but there were no fatalities according to the Galician regional government.

The head of Vigo's port authority told radio station Cadena Ser that the structural failure was likely a result of concrete supports buckling under excessive weight. The city’s mayor Abel Caballero has announced an investigation into the cause of the collapse, El Pais reports.

The accident occurred on the third and busiest day of the O Marisquiño festival, which combines concerts with sporting events.

galiciavigoaccident
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Spain and Germany seek EU aid for Morocco over migrants
  2. Spanish priest murdered at school in Peruvian Amazon
  3. Pay up or else: Spanish police warns of online 'sextorsion'
  4. More than 300 injured after boardwalk collapses at Vigo festival
  5. Spanish police officer swims 100 metres to rescue migrant from Mediterranean
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain and Germany seek EU aid for Morocco over migrants
  2. Spanish priest murdered at school in Peruvian Amazon
  3. Pay up or else: Spanish police warns of online 'sextorsion'
  4. More than 300 injured after boardwalk collapses at Vigo festival
  5. Spanish police officer swims 100 metres to rescue migrant from Mediterranean
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
26/06
Lost watch reward offered
21/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
21/05
Need a Spanish NIE Number but dont want to be ripped off by
18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
View all notices
Advertisement