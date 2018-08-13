More than 300 injured after boardwalk collapses at Vigo festival

The collapsed pier in Vigo. Photo: Carmelo Alen/AFP

More than 300 people were injured during a festival in Spanish coastal city Vigo after a boardwalk with hundreds of spectators on it collapsed.

The accident occurred during the O Marisquiño festival late on Sunday night. When rapper Rels B was opening his set a wooden boardwalk on Rúa as Avenidas buckled, sending spectators sliding towards the sea below and leaving them unable to swim properly as more people continued to fall on top of them.

At least 300 people were hurt, with some suffering broken bones and head injuries. Nine were seriously injured but there were no fatalities according to the Galician regional government.

Se parte en 2 el muelle de Vigo donde actuaba Rels B, ojalá quede en un susto pic.twitter.com/86qshg7iAt — Ángel◢◤🏄 (@angliusx) August 12, 2018

The head of Vigo's port authority told radio station Cadena Ser that the structural failure was likely a result of concrete supports buckling under excessive weight. The city’s mayor Abel Caballero has announced an investigation into the cause of the collapse, El Pais reports.

The accident occurred on the third and busiest day of the O Marisquiño festival, which combines concerts with sporting events.