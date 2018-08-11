Spanish priest murdered at school in Peruvian Amazon

Photo: AFP/JESUIT ORDER OF PERU

A Spanish Jesuit priest has been stabbed to death at a school he ran in an Amazon village in Peru.

A Spanish Jesuit priest was stabbed to death at a school he ran in an Amazon village in Peru, his religious order and news reports said.

The body of Carlos Riudavets Montes, 73, was found with his hands bound and several stab wounds, RPP radio said.

The priest was found by the cook at the house where he lived, Gumercinda Diure, an employee at the school, told RPP.

She said it did not appear to be burglary because nothing was stolen.

The provincial office of the Jesuits confirmed the death.

The school provided class for children of an ethnic group called the Yamakai-Entsa.

The priest, who had lived in the Amazon region for 38 years, had been threatened by a student who was expelled from the school, Diure said.

Police are investigating the killing.