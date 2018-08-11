Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spanish priest murdered at school in Peruvian Amazon

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
11 August 2018
09:22 CEST+02:00
murderperuamazon

Share this article

Spanish priest murdered at school in Peruvian Amazon
Photo: AFP/JESUIT ORDER OF PERU
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
11 August 2018
09:22 CEST+02:00
A Spanish Jesuit priest has been stabbed to death at a school he ran in an Amazon village in Peru.

A Spanish Jesuit priest was stabbed to death at a school he ran in an Amazon village in Peru, his religious order and news reports said.

The body of Carlos Riudavets Montes, 73, was found with his hands bound and several stab wounds, RPP radio said.

The priest was found by the cook at the house where he lived, Gumercinda Diure, an employee at the school, told RPP.

She said it did not appear to be burglary because nothing was stolen.

The provincial office of the Jesuits confirmed the death.

The school provided class for children of an ethnic group called the Yamakai-Entsa.

The priest, who had lived in the Amazon region for 38 years, had been threatened by a student who was expelled from the school, Diure said.

Police are investigating the killing.

murderperuamazon
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Stargazing: When and where to see the Perseid meteor shower in Spain
  2. Migrant rescue ship docks in Spain again after Italy refusal
  3. Ten incredible natural swimming spots in Spain
  4. Teen electrocuted taking selfie on train roof in Madrid
  5. Police hunt vandal who daubed cat face on Santiago statue
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Stargazing: When and where to see the Perseid meteor shower in Spain
  2. Migrant rescue ship docks in Spain again after Italy refusal
  3. Ten incredible natural swimming spots in Spain
  4. Teen electrocuted taking selfie on train roof in Madrid
  5. Police hunt vandal who daubed cat face on Santiago statue
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
26/06
Lost watch reward offered
21/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
21/05
Need a Spanish NIE Number but dont want to be ripped off by
18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
View all notices
Advertisement