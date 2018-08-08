Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Barcelona mayor faces calls to quit over street safety concerns

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
8 August 2018
10:42 CEST+02:00
barcelonaada colau

Share this article

Barcelona mayor faces calls to quit over street safety concerns
Ada Colau is facing criticism over 'insecurity' fears in Barcelona. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
8 August 2018
10:42 CEST+02:00
Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau is facing calls to quit over perceived insecurity in Spain's most-visited city as criticism after the assault of a US visitor sparked a very public insult by her tourism czar.

Opposition parties have called a meeting on Wednesday to "condemn Colau's government in the face of its incompetence and inability to offer a response to the problems that are damaging Barcelona," the main opposition party PDeCAT tweeted.

The crisis kicked off last Wednesday when a US tourist was assaulted by street vendors, sparking criticism from an opposition which denounces an increase in insecurity in the seaside city, a major tourist magnet.

Colau, who is usually very active on social networks, did not respond.   

But Albert Arias -- in charge of the city's tourism strategy -- did.   

"Right, so a guy fights with another guy and suddenly the city is Gomorrah, the country is sinking, the newspapers heat up and in the end, hey presto, it's Colau's fault as she doesn't do a thing," he tweeted ironically on Sunday.   "Quite frankly you can go fuck yourselves."

He later apologised and took his account off Twitter.

The US tourist who was assaulted was briefly hospitalised for head injuries.    That incident was caught on camera and widely published:

Opposition parties are also denouncing insecurity in districts like El Raval in the centre, home to so-called "narco-flats" where drugs are sold are rife.

On Saturday, men with knives and sticks were caught on camera fighting each other.

"She has failed as a mayor and as the one in charge of security. She must resign and allow for a change," said Santiago Alonso, spokesman for the centre-right party Ciudadanos.

Any condemnation of Colau will merely be symbolic as none of the parties has raised the possibility of a no-confidence vote to oust her just nine months ahead of municipal and regional elections in Spain.

READ ALSO: Narcopisos: 'Drug flats' blight the heart of Spanish cities

barcelonaada colau
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. These are Spain's ten weirdest museums
  2. Spanish paedophile jailed in Freiburg for 'buying' boy online
  3. Wildfire rages in Gandia: 3,000 evacuated from homes
  4. Parts of Spain and Portugal are more than 46℃ – here's what is going on
  5. Anti-independence protest sees Spanish flags fly on Catalan beach
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These are Spain's ten weirdest museums
  2. Spanish paedophile jailed in Freiburg for 'buying' boy online
  3. Wildfire rages in Gandia: 3,000 evacuated from homes
  4. Parts of Spain and Portugal are more than 46℃ – here's what is going on
  5. Anti-independence protest sees Spanish flags fly on Catalan beach
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
26/06
Lost watch reward offered
21/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
21/05
Need a Spanish NIE Number but dont want to be ripped off by
18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
View all notices
Advertisement