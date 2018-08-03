Durex recalls Real Feel condoms in Spain over fears they could split

Durex has issued an urgent recall of 14 specific batches of its branded condoms after tests showed they “failed to meet stringent shelf-life durability tests”.

The batches include Real Feel, Sin Latex, although others on sale in the rest of Europe have also been recalled. They include Love Collection, Natural Feeling and Natural Sensation brands of condoms.

Reckitt Benckiser, the company behind the Durex brand, issued the statement explaining the recall: “The safety of our consumers always comes first, and this is reflected in our rigorous quality standards.

“We recently found that a limited number of the above condoms made earlier this year are not passing our stringent shelf-life durability tests

“Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product.”

For the condoms affected, the group said, “there could be an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use”.

Durex added: “There is no immediate safety concern for consumers and only a limited number of batches are affected.”

Spain's Ministry of Health has published a list of all affected batches.