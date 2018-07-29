Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Over 1,200 migrants rescued off Spanish coast in two days

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 July 2018
11:47 CEST+02:00
migrants

Share this article

Over 1,200 migrants rescued off Spanish coast in two days
Migrants rescued at sea wait to be transferred at the harbour of Algeciras on July 28th, 2018. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 July 2018
11:47 CEST+02:00
Spain said Saturday it had rescued more than 1,200 migrants from the sea in two days as the country's interior minister called for a European-wide solution to illegal immigration.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska said Spain had now seen "on the ground, the problems that exist, the problem of immigration which is a European problem which requires a European solution", following a visit to the southwestern Cadiz region.

The minister was on a fact-finding visit to learn how police and the Red Cross are dealing with the influx of migrants.

Earlier Saturday, the maritime rescue service said on Twitter it had rescued 334 people from 17 boats.

On Friday coastguards picked up 888 people in a single day.

"It was to be expected," minister Grande-Marlaska said, criticising the previous conservative government of Mariano Rajoy for a "lack of foresight".

He said the government was working against the clock to open "a centre" in the port of Andalusia with room for 600 people.

Earlier this week, more than 600 African migrants reached the Spanish territory of Ceuta after storming a double border fence with Morocco and attacking police.

The scramble over the barbed wire-decked barrier on Thursday is the biggest in Ceuta since February 2017, when more than 850 migrants entered the Spanish overseas territory over four days.

The incident further increases pressure on Spain, which has now surpassed Italy as the number one destination for migrants crossing the Mediterranean by boat.

More than 19,580 people have landed on Spanish shores so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

READ ALSO: Violence at Ceuta fence as 600 migrants storm border

migrants
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten touristy types you'll meet in Spain: Which one are you?
  2. How to avoid heatstroke when Spain starts to sizzle
  3. Spain’s first heat wave of 2018 is on its way
  4. Spain denies 'mass' migration, says Europe needs 'new blood'
  5. 15 books to read in Spain this summer
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten touristy types you'll meet in Spain: Which one are you?
  2. How to avoid heatstroke when Spain starts to sizzle
  3. Spain’s first heat wave of 2018 is on its way
  4. Spain denies 'mass' migration, says Europe needs 'new blood'
  5. 15 books to read in Spain this summer
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

26/06
Lost watch reward offered
21/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
21/05
Need a Spanish NIE Number but dont want to be ripped off by
18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
07/05
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement