Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

US philosopher Michael Sandel awarded top Spanish prize

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 May 2018
10:27 CEST+02:00
asturias

Share this article

US philosopher Michael Sandel awarded top Spanish prize
Political philosopher Michael Sandel has been awarded Spain's top prize. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 May 2018
10:27 CEST+02:00
US philosopher Michael Sandel, a fierce critic of the influence of the business world on society, was awarded on Wednesday Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias award for social sciences, with the jury describing him as "one of today's foremost intellectuals".

In a statement, the jury hailed Sandel's "exemplary body of work on the foundations that regulate liberal democracy, as well as the defence of public virtues and the diverse ways of conceiving good in our societies".

"In addition to his public vision of justice, he stands out for his criticism of the excesses of the logic of the market and for promoting debate aimed at solving major moral dilemmas," it added.

READ MORE: All Blacks awarded Spain's top prize

The jury also praised the 65-year-old Harvard University professor for taking political philosophy beyond academic circles and making it accessible to the general public on television and online.

Sandel's course "Justice" is the first Harvard course to be made freely available online and on television and has been viewed by tens of millions of people around the world, according to his profile on the university's website.   

His writings on justice, ethics, democracy and markets have been translated into 27 languages.

A Harvard professor since 1980, Sandel's method is not to lecture from on high but to lead a kind of Socratic debate in which members of the audience tackle moral conundrums from opposing positions.

Spain's 50,000-euro ($58,000) award for international cooperation is one of eight prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named after Spain's Princess Leonor.

Other categories include the arts -- US film director Martin Scorsese won it this year -- sport and literature. 

The awards are handed out in October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo, capital of the Asturias region,in a glittering ceremony that is broadcast live on Spanish television.

READ ALSO: Kenya's flying doctors group scoops top Spanish prize

 

asturias
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Working internationally? Share your experiences
  2. France's Zinédine Zidane quits as Real Madrid manager
  3. Adios Rajoy: It's all over for Spanish PM
  4. Ten awesome reasons to visit Spain's Canary Islands
  5. Embattled Spanish PM rules out quitting over graft case
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Working internationally? Share your experiences
  2. France's Zinédine Zidane quits as Real Madrid manager
  3. Adios Rajoy: It's all over for Spanish PM
  4. Ten awesome reasons to visit Spain's Canary Islands
  5. Embattled Spanish PM rules out quitting over graft case
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
21/05
Need a Spanish NIE Number but dont want to be ripped off by
18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
07/05
Web Services Development
02/05
Introduction to Meditation Techniques
03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
View all notices
Advertisement