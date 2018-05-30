Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Ten awesome reasons to visit Spain's Canary Islands

Incredible scenery on the Canary Island of La Gomera. Photo: Till Krech/Flickr
To celebrate Canary Islands' Day, The Local takes a look at some of the best reasons to visit Spain's most exciting islands.

For many tourists, the stereotype of the Canary Islands as a package holiday hub is an enduring one. But there is so much more to the volcanic island chain than cheap booze and clubbing.

From the best stargazing in the world to whale and dolphin spotting, from glamorous carnivals to adrenaline-pumping volcano-climbing - the islands have a lot to offer, whatever you're into.

To celebrate El Día de Canarias (Canary Islands' Day) on May 30th, The Local takes a look at ten brilliant reasons to visit Spain's most exciting islands. 

1.Stargazing
 
The Gran Telescopio Canarias, located on the Canary Island of La Palma, is the world's largest single aperture telescope, providing one of the best stargazing opportunities in the whole of the Northern Hemisphere.
 
Photo: Penn State/Flickr
 
2.Volcanoes
 
The Canary Islands are a chain of volcanic islands, so there is nowhere better to spot some incredible volcanic landscapes, like the one above on the island of Fuerteventura.
 

Photo: Xavier/Flickr
 
 
3.Wildlife
 
The seas around the Canary Islands are home to up to one-third of the world's dolphin and whale species, as well as a whole host of other creatures.
 

Photo: Emma Jespersen/Flickr
 
4. Wine:
 
The vineyards of Lanzarote look like they have appeared off the set of a science fiction film. The moon-like landscape is fascinating and the wine... delicious! Must be all that volcanic soil...
 

Photo: Paul Appleton/Flickr
 
 
5.Climb Spain's highest peak
 
The Canary Islands might be known for their year-round sunny weather, but Mount Teide on Tenerife, has a permanent snowcapped peak. At 3,718 metres, it is Spain's highest peak.
Photo: Jeff Holt/Flickr
 
 
6. Carnival

The Carnivals of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas are two one the most famous in Spain and encompass everything from flour battles to glamorous street parades.

Photo: Desiree Martin/AFP
 
7. Surfing
 
The waves off the Canary Islands are some of the best in the world for surfing and windsurfing.
 
Photo: igrodo/Flickr
 
8. Mojo sauce 
 
The cuisine of the Canary Islands is excellent, but if we had to choose one flavour as our favourite it would have to be Mojo - a variety of spicy sauces, usually served on potatoes, from the Canary Islands.

Photo: Ray Clenshaw/Flickr

 

9.Sports
 
From cycling and paragliding to scuba diving and sailing, the Canary Islands are a paradise for sport lovers.

Photo: Steve Straiton/Flickr 

10: Beaches

And last but not least... The Canary Islands have some beautiful beaches, such as the one above on Gran Canaria. They are the ultimate destination for sun, sea and sand!


Photo: Ramon Sanchez Bruhn/Flickr

A version of this article by Jessica Jones was published in May 2016.

