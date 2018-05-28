Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Fugitive veteran bank robber arrested in Spain

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 May 2018
11:04 CEST+02:00
crimebank robber

Share this article

Fugitive veteran bank robber arrested in Spain
Archive photo of someone getting handcuffed. Photo: Tar Sands Blockade/Flickr Creative Commons.
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 May 2018
11:04 CEST+02:00
Spanish police said Sunday they had arrested a 66-year-old man who is suspected of robbing nine banks since he fled prison last month while on furlough.

The man, who the authorities believe has been robbing banks for over 35 years, was arrested at a hotel in Getafe, a southern Madrid suburb, where he was spending the night, police said in a statement.

He had been on the run since April when he failed to return to the Alcala Meco prison near Madrid where he was serving time for bank robbery after being released on furlough.

Police said the suspect used the same technique in his robberies -- he would dress formally, show a pistol to bank staff while calmly demanding cash and then flee the scene on public transportation.

He is suspected of carrying out his most recent bank robberies in Madrid, the nearby city of Toledo and the Mediterranean port on Alicante.

crimebank robber
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Filmmaker, AIDS orphan Carla Simon on Spain's 'lost generation'
  2. Meet the Muslim princess Zaida, Spanish ancestor of the British royal family
  3. S&P drops debt downgrade warning for Catalonia
  4. Spain's Socialists pledge 'elections within months' if vote succeeds
  5. Fed-up Spanish cities are bursting Airbnb's bubble
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
21/05
Need a Spanish NIE Number but dont want to be ripped off by
18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
07/05
Web Services Development
02/05
Introduction to Meditation Techniques
03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
View all notices
Advertisement