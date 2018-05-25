Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Extreme weather warnings issued in 25 provinces as storms sweep across Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
25 May 2018
10:44 CEST+02:00
weather

Extreme weather warnings issued in 25 provinces as storms sweep across Spain
Photo: AFP
Much of Spain is expected to be battered by stormy weather over the next 24 hours with weather warnings issued across 10 regions.

Spain’s state meteorological Agency (AEMET) activated 25 alerts warning of strong winds,  torrential rain and in some places hail.

Madrid was issued with a yellow warning for torrential rain and high winds, prompting City Hall to close the parks to avoid injuries from fallen trees.

Madrid emergency services said they had been called out to 138 emergencies related to the weather during Thursday night, many to deal with flooded garages and basements, and fallen trees.

 

Cáceres and Badajoz in Extremadura were put on orange alert for significant risk for hailstorms.

Andalusia was also expected to suffer torrential rainfall with Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva and Seville due 15litres of water per square km in just one hour.

All of Castilla y León, except Avila and Valladolid and the provinces of Ciudad Real and Toledo are on yellow alert for storms.

Northern Spain will also be affected with storms forecast across La Rioja, Canatbria, Asturias and Galicia.

Thunderstorms began on Thursday evening and continued throughout the night.

The rain will continue over the weekend although the storms are expected to lessen in intensity during Saturday.

 

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Recent highlights

