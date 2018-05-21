Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
10 common airport scams and how to avoid them when you travel to Spain

pickpockettheives

10 common airport scams and how to avoid them when you travel to Spain
Photo: voronin-76/Depositphotos
Mallorca airport has issued new warnings on scammers preying on tourists and guidelines on how to avoid them.

Authorities at one of the busiest airports in Spain have started a new campaign in the hope of raising awareness among travellers to be on the lookout for common scams which trap hundreds of unsuspecting tourists each year and can turn their holiday into a nightmare.

Last year was a record year for tourism in the Balearic Islands with almost 28 million passengers passing through the airport in Palma.

Mallorca airport authorities have released new warnings at the start of the busy summer season against the sort of common scams that take place at airports worldwide.

So don't be tempted into logging on to dodgy wifi and be careful of someone trying to distract you while your suitcase is swiped.

Here's what you need to know

 

 

 

READ MORE: Keep passports safe: Typical pickpocket scams revealed

 

READ MORE: Ten top tips to avoid being pickpocketed in Spain.

 

 

 

pickpockettheives
Recent highlights

