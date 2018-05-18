Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

VIDEO: Madrid metro station renamed 'Han Solo' in Star Wars tribute

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 May 2018
15:08 CEST+02:00
madridmetrostar warsmovies

Share this article

VIDEO: Madrid metro station renamed 'Han Solo' in Star Wars tribute
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 May 2018
15:08 CEST+02:00
Don’t be alarmed when travelling on Madrid’s metro this weekend if you hear an unusual announcement over the tannoy: “The next station is Han Solo. Change here for lines 2 and 3”

Visitors through central Madrid should be reassured that they haven’t travelled to a galaxy far far away, neither have the been struck down with Star Wars fever.

But until June 1 Madrid’s central station Sol has indeed been renamed Han Solo ahead of the new Star Wars spin off telling the pre-Star Wars adventures of the rebel pilot and his wookiee wingman, Chewbacca.

READ ALSO: A night at the museums: The essential guide to Madrid’s Noche de Los Museos

Madrid even had a visit from the hairy co-pilot himself who starred in a promo for the film featuring the newly renamed station.

WATCH:

 

madridmetrostar warsmovies
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ibiza’s Pacha nightclub under investigation over dancers dressed as cops
  2. British armed robbery fugitive with 75 identities caught on Costa del Sol
  3. IN PICS: Madrid's colourful San Isidro festival
  4. Spanish PM and Catalonia's new separatist leader agree to meet
  5. New Catalan leader shuns King and constitution at swearing-in ceremony
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
07/05
Web Services Development
02/05
Introduction to Meditation Techniques
03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
View all notices
Advertisement