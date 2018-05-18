VIDEO: Madrid metro station renamed 'Han Solo' in Star Wars tribute

Don’t be alarmed when travelling on Madrid’s metro this weekend if you hear an unusual announcement over the tannoy: “The next station is Han Solo. Change here for lines 2 and 3”

Visitors through central Madrid should be reassured that they haven’t travelled to a galaxy far far away, neither have the been struck down with Star Wars fever.

But until June 1 Madrid’s central station Sol has indeed been renamed Han Solo ahead of the new Star Wars spin off telling the pre-Star Wars adventures of the rebel pilot and his wookiee wingman, Chewbacca.

Madrid even had a visit from the hairy co-pilot himself who starred in a promo for the film featuring the newly renamed station.

