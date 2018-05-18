VIDEO: Madrid metro station renamed 'Han Solo' in Star Wars tribute

Visitors through central Madrid should be reassured that they haven’t travelled to a galaxy far far away, neither have the been struck down with Star Wars fever.
But until June 1 Madrid’s central station Sol has indeed been renamed Han Solo ahead of the new Star Wars spin off telling the pre-Star Wars adventures of the rebel pilot and his wookiee wingman, Chewbacca.
READ ALSO: A night at the museums: The essential guide to Madrid’s Noche de Los Museos
Madrid even had a visit from the hairy co-pilot himself who starred in a promo for the film featuring the newly renamed station.
WATCH:
Próxima estación: una galaxia muy, muy lejana. SOL es ahora Han SOLo. #HanSolo #UnaHistoriaDeStarWars, 24 de mayo en cines. pic.twitter.com/2j9d42rKtV— Star Wars España (@StarWarsSpain) May 18, 2018
😲 #HanSolo y #Chewbacca aterrizan en la estación de Sol desde una 🌌 galaxia muy, muy lejana... #SoloAStarWarsStory #muéveteenmetro pic.twitter.com/sAh64VV4Fj— Metro de Madrid (@metro_madrid) May 18, 2018