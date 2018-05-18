Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ten fascinating museums in Spain you REALLY must visit

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 May 2018
12:25 CEST+02:00
museums

Share this article

Ten fascinating museums in Spain you REALLY must visit
The weird and wonderful Cesar Manrique Museum on Lanzarote. Photo: 123_456/ Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 May 2018
12:25 CEST+02:00
While millions of tourists flock to Spain every year to visit amazing galleries like the Prado and the Reina Sofia, the country is also home a wealth of other lesser-known museums you may not know. Here are ten of the best.

Fancy visiting a tranquil artist's villa full of astonishing paintings in the middle of busy downtown Madrid?

Or how about a contemporary arts centre built onto a bed of volcanic rock in the Canary Islands?  

Check out these amazing Spanish museums you might never have heard of but should visit at least once in your life.

César Manrique Fundacion, Lanzarote

Photo: Dr_zoidberg/Flickr

On the volcanic Canary island of Lanzarote, the César Manrique Foundation is an eye-catching architectural and aesthetic tribute to the late local artist and environmentalist of the same name, with exhibitions of his painting and others' work among avant-garde gardens, all built out of the suggestive forms of five bubbles in the volcanic rock.

Museo Nacional de Arte Romano, Mérida

Photo: Trevor Huxman/Flickr

The National Roman Art Museum in Mérida, one of the most important cities in Roman Hispania, was designed by architect Rafael Moneo to replace an older version. It was opened in 1986 and is a must-see for ancient history buffs.

Museo de Evolucion Humana, Burgos

Due to the discovery of Atapuerca outside the city, one of the most important human fossil sites in the world and a Unesco World Heritage attraction, Burgos is now home to a very modern Museum of Human Evolution, conceived by architect Juan Navarro Baldeweg as a huge box of light.

Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona


Photo: Matilde Martínez

High up on Barcelona’s Montjuïc, which overlooks the old city, the Joan Miró Foundation houses a valuable collection of the great 20th-century artist's abstract works, as well as excellent temporary exhibitions in a building which is highly modern but yet has great charm in a green setting.

Museo de Bellas Artes, Bilbao


Photo: Clar Gueibol

These days Bilbao is known for its Guggenheim, but the city’s Fine Arts Museum is a more than worthy companion to its more famous neighbour. Notable artists among its permanent collection include Francisco de Zurbarán, El Greco, Francisco de Goya and Francis Bacon.

Museo Sorolla, Madrid


Photo: Alejandro/ FlickrNear Madrid’s downtown business district there is an oasis of calm and beauty in  a villa where the Valencia-born painter Joaquín Sorolla (1863-1923) made his home. His widow, Clotilde García del Castillo, decided it should become a shrine to the artist and some of his most luminous and sensual paintings. The gardens alone, modelled on those at Seville's Alcázar Palace, make this museum worth a visit.

READ ALSO: Off the beaten track: Eight Madrid museums you've probably never heard of

Museo Vostell Malpartida, Cáceres

Photo: MichaelDeVos

This museum known as the MVM is one of the strangest museums in Spain, the brainchild of Wolf Vostell (1932-1998), a Spanish-German artist who was a co-founder of the anarchic Fluxus movement.

Oceanogràfic, Valencia


Photo: zx6r92/Depositphotos

Going some way to justify the massive expense of Valencia’s Arts and Sciences complex, the Oceanogràfic de la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias is Europe’s biggest aquarium, and it is genuinely spectacular to boot. Look out for inquisitive Beluga whales and funny penguins.

Micromundi, Besalú


Photo: Museum of Miniatures

In the picturesque medieval town of Besalú, in the Catalan province of Girona, Micromundi is a miniature museum that strains the eyesight and beggars belief. Not just one camel passes through the eye of a needle, but a whole caravan finds space to camp there.

NMAC Foundation, Cadiz


Photo: Guillermo Varela

Between Cádiz and Tarifa in southernmost Andalusia, the NMAC Foundation sculpture park outside Vejer is well worth a stroll all year round, featuring, among other works, a James Turrell skyspace.

READ ALSO: These are Spain's ten weirdest museums

museums
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ibiza’s Pacha nightclub under investigation over dancers dressed as cops
  2. British armed robbery fugitive with 75 identities caught on Costa del Sol
  3. Spanish PM and Catalonia's new separatist leader agree to meet
  4. IN PICS: Madrid's colourful San Isidro festival
  5. New Catalan leader shuns King and constitution at swearing-in ceremony
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
07/05
Web Services Development
02/05
Introduction to Meditation Techniques
03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
View all notices
Advertisement